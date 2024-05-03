PDP man chides PBB branch chairman for pledging support to SUPP in Bawang Assan

SIBU (May 3): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bawang Assan chairman Romeo Christopher Tegong has been chided for pledging the party’s help in the constituency to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) during the next state polls.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan deputy youth chief Raymond Gema Tutus called the statement “premature” as PDP was not involved in any discussions.

“Such a premature statement is unbecoming of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ideals as a political union where coalition partners do not make decisions unilaterally,” Raymond said in a Facebook post.

“More importantly, his (Romeo’s) discussion has not involved PDP, an unforgivable oversight considering that the incumbent state assemblyman in Bawang Assan, YB Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, is a PDP man himself following the dissolution of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).”

Raymond said as a political secretary to the Premier, Romeo should know that all electoral decisions are made in consultation with all GPS component parties, led GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, whose political acumen prioritises winnable candidates.

“Consider this question, by conducting a unilateral discussion between PBB and SUPP branches in Bawang Assan, is Romeo stating that component parties do not have to be consulted, or does he lack confidence in the YAB Premier’s acceptance of the former PSB YB?

“His (Romeo’s) lack of clarity will most certainly cause confusion in GPS supporters in Bawang Assan, particularly former PSB members whom he also wants to recruit, yet refuses to engage with. Does that sound like an equal partner to you?” he questioned.

Raymond claimed that PDP has always toed the GPS line on the distribution of seats.

“We respect the decisions of the GPS leadership under YAB Premier Sarawak when it comes to selection of candidates amongst the component parties for the greater good that GPS could do for Sarawakians,” he said.

According to him, PDP has conceded seats and withdrawn its candidates on this basis of mutual discussion in good faith, where parties never made traditional seats the focus.

“For Romeo to suddenly throw his support towards SUPP and justify themselves with the traditional seat argument is truly disappointing and proves he has gone against everything GPS stood for,” he claimed.

Raymond said during the recent Raya celebration, Abang Johari had said discussions on Bawang Assan and Engkilili would be carried out in due time with GPS component parties.

“What is Romeo trying to achieve by sidelining PDP in this matter altogether?

“By prematurely making a public announcement, Romeo has himself rocked the boat between partners in GPS and shown a lack of understanding from the leadership and directive of YAB Premier Sarawak,” he claimed.

Raymond labelled this a “dangerous” precedent to set especially on the eve of a potential redelineation exercise and called on Romeo to explain himself.

On Wednesday, Romeo told a press conference that the Bawang Assan seat traditionally belonged to SUPP and it was only fair that PBB helps SUPP to win back the seat.

“Bawang Assan belongs to SUPP and we do not want to rock the boat. We have therefore decided to go all out and work together with SUPP to win the Bawang Assan seat,” he said.

PDP senior vice-president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is the incumbent for Bawang Assan.

He joined PDP after PSB was dissolved in March.