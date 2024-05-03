Press Freedom Index: Govt to analyse report, formulate more robust efforts, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government is aware of the need to reflect on many factors in balancing efforts to ensure press freedom while also combating defamation and the spread of false information.

Accepting Malaysia’s position in the latest World Press Freedom Index with an open heart, Fahmi said he and his team will analyse the report and formulate more robust efforts for the future.

“I accept this report from the non-governmental organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) with an open heart,” he said in a post on X.

According to the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by RSF today, Malaysia fell 34 spots to 107th place with a score of 52.07, compared to 73rd position last year.

Meanwhile, Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) executive director Wathshlah G. Naidu urged the government to expedite the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council as a transparent, independent, multistakeholder self-regulatory body for the industry by adopting the work of the Protem Committee set up in January 2020.

“It must be free from government intervention, including in its decision-making mechanisms, and adequately resourced,” she said in a statement today. – Bernama