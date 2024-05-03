Rejang Medical Centre opens new ENT clinic in Sibu

SIBU (May 3): The Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) has officially launched the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Clinic service at its premises at Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, headed by Dr Chew Shiun Chuen.

Speaking at its opening ceremony here yesterday, the new resident doctor said his clinic is dedicated to providing comprehensive care for conditions affecting the ears, nose, throat, and related structures.

“Today, we are not just opening a clinic but we are opening doors to better health, improved quality of life, and brighter future for all those we serve.

“At our clinic, we are passionate about improving lives and restoring health.

“Whether it is diagnosing hearing loss, treating sinus infections, or performing delicate surgical procedures, we are equipped with the latest technology and expertise to address a wide range of ENT concerns,” said Dr Chew.

According to him, ENT diseases encompass a broad spectrum of conditions affecting the structures and functions of the ear, nose and throat.

The common ENT diseases include Otitis Media (Middle Ear Infection), Otitis Externa (Swimmer’s Ear), hearing loss and vertigo, smell disorders, laryngitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), obstructive sleep apnea, ENT cancers and ENT emergencies.

The approach to ENT diseases, he said, generally involves a combination of patient history, physical examination, diagnostic tests and targeted treatment based on the underlying cause.

“We may also perform procedures or surgeries to manage certain conditions but beyond the medical expertise, what truly sets our clinic apart is our commitment to patient-centred care,” he said.

“We understand that each individual is unique, with their own set of needs, preferences, and concerns.

“That’s why we take personalised approach to treatment, taking the time to listen, understand, and involve our patients in every decision regarding their health,” he added.

RMC chairman Dr Lau Ngi Chuong, meanwhile, said the establishment of the ENT clinic is timely and aligns with the medical centre’s expansion efforts.

“ENT is an important medical specialty. I think most of us have ENT problems and need these services.

“These ENT services are also needed after office hours, hence we need young people like Dr Chew who are willing to come at odd hours to give emergency services,” he said.

Also present at the event were RMC managing director Dr John Tang Ing Ching, director Dr Peter Tang Ing Bing, medical director Dr Tang Sai Hang, and general manager Anne Tang.