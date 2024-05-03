Sabah to study on Korean tourists’ spending habits

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is carrying out a study on the spending behaviour and patterns of tourists from South Korea.

The aim is to understand how Sabah can come up with strategies to leverage the spending habits to benefit the local community.

STB chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit said the study is also to find ways of addressing the reported monopoly by foreign-owned tourism companies.

He said the findings from the study would be used to formulate effective promotion strategies and ensure a hospitable atmosphere for tourists.

“We also want to find out how we can leverage their spending to benefit Sabah’s economy,” he said at the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry’s Hari Raya open house yesterday.

Julinus was responding to complaints that foreign companies are dominating restaurants and tour bus operations in Sabah to cater for their countrymen, especially those from China and South Korea, taking business away from local players.

He said the study is expected to be completed by the end of the month and may include tourists from other countries.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew told reporters at the open house that she advocates for the state to be granted the authority to issue tourism licenses.

Currently, this responsibility lies with the Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC).

Liew highlighted the current situation where tourism operators, particularly from South Korea and China, are permitted to operate in Sabah upon obtaining licenses from MOTAC.

She emphasised that Sabah does not issue licenses directly; instead, the authority rests with MOTAC.

Liew expressed a desire to collaborate with the Sarawak Tourism Board on this matter and hopes to submit a joint memorandum to MOTAC for resolution.

She emphasised the importance of Sabah having the autonomy to handle license registration.

Responding to complaints from local tourism players, the minister stressed the need for a balanced approach, considering tourists’ spending contributions.

“They participate in our programmes, they play golf, they visit the mountain, they go diving and they have to pay for it. They have to pay for the hotel and they have to pay for the food,” she reminded.

“You talk about balancing. It cannot be all on one side. We are studying that one,” she said.

While acknowledging concerns about the influx of tour operators, she clarified that Sabah cannot restrict their numbers as licenses are obtained from MOTAC.

She also said that the people complained that there should be a limit to the number of the tour operators, but stressed that Sabah cannot limit as they have applied (from MOTAC) and got the licence (to operate).

She added this was not a new issue and it has been going on, but mentioned that she felt confident that the issue will eventually be resolved.

“Sometimes the federal government also says that safety and security in Sabah is not good enough. But a lot of time our hands are limited. We need to discuss,” she said.

Liew added that only when Sabah has the power to issue licenses that it will be able to regulate, otherwise, everything goes to MOTAC since tourism is under Federal control.

She also said that once the study is completed, the findings will be submitted to the Federal Tourism Ministry.

“We want them to take note of what we want and we hope we can negotiate with them. It is high time already.

“Remember — Sipadan’s management was once under them. Now eventually it came back to us. We hope we are able to do this. I am a patient person and so is my CEO (Julinus),” she said.