Sagah leads delegation to Germany on Sarawak Science Centre project

KUCHING (May 3): The Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development had recently engaged with appointed exhibits designer and fabricator, Hüttinger GmbH, in Nuremberg, Germany for the Sarawak Science Centre project.

A statement from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) said the delegation led by its minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn had covered a wide range of topics during their discussions, including finalising on types of exhibits, graphic design, cost estimations and time line for exhibit fabrication.

“The trip also included a factory visit to Hüttinger GmbH, providing valuable insights into their manufacturing capabilities,” it said.

The delegation had also visited two renowned science centres, Experimenta in Heilbronn, Germany and Technorama in Witherthur, Switzerland.

Also accompanying Sagah during the work visit were Deputy Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, permanent secretary Datu Azmi Bujang, managing director and chief executive officer of Sarawak Science Centre Dr Peter Morin Nissom as well as officers from the ministry.