Salary hike for civil servants expected to put pressure on private sector, says SUPP man

KUCHING (May 3): Private sectors are anticipated to face pressure to raise salaries in order to compete with the attractiveness of government positions, particularly since Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced a salary hike exceeding 13 per cent.

According to Dato Sim Kiang Chiok, advisor to the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda), the salary increase may pose a significant challenge for private sectors, particularly in retaining their workforce.

“The private sector may face pressure to raise salaries in order to retain their workforce, as working for the government may become more appealing with the salary increase.

“However, the private sector will benefit from the increased spending power of civil servants, which will stimulate demand for their goods and services,” he said in a statement.

Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman, asserted that the 13 per cent increase in civil servant salaries, scheduled for December of this year, will undoubtedly impact Malaysia’s economy.

Highlighting the financial implications, Sim pointed out that the salary increase, which is estimated to cost the government an additional RM10 billion, would affect roughly 10 per cent of the nation’s total workforce of 16.7 million, comprising 1.7 million civil servants.

Sim commended the impending raise and congratulated civil servants, while expressing hope that this will be accompanied by an increase in productivity within the civil service.

“Failing to match the increase in salary with productivity gains may lead to inflation and a reduction in the country’s wealth as the additional income is spent rather than invested,” said Sim.

Sim also highlighted the anticipated rise in wage-price inflation, which is expected to affect both the public and private sectors.

“The increase in disposable income among civil servants will likely lead to higher prices,” he added.

Prime Minister Anwar, on May 1, announced that civil servants will enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year, which is among the highest increase in the nation’s history, involving an allocation of over RM10 billion.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government would ensure that the minimum income for civil servants under the revised Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) is more than RM2,000 per month.