Sarawak DUN opening ceremony full rehearsal runs smoothly

KUCHING (May 3): Everything went smoothly during today’s full rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the third term of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar inspected the rehearsal, which took place at the DUN Complex in Petra Jaya here.

Mohd Asfia arrived at the complex at around 8.50am for the final run of the opening ceremony, which will take place on May 6.

It is understood that 105 personnel, including three officers, from the General Operations Force (PGA) led by Insp James Rodney and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) led by DSP Jiffry Ardin, were involved in the ceremony.

The Guard of Honour was accompanied by the 40-strong PDRM band led by band director Insp Frankie Billy.

If it rains on Monday, the opening ceremony will take place in front of the DUN foyer.

Yesterday, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the DUN sitting on May 6-15 will see the tabling of three Bills.

He said the Supplementary Supply Bill will provide additional budget for hosting the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024 in August.

Abang Johari added the two other Bills are related to forestry and ports.