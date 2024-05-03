SMC asked to position Sibu as Sarawak’s transportation hub

SIBU (May 3): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has been asked to work harder to position Sibu as the state’s transportation hub with three big developments coming to the town, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister said these are the Pan Borneo Highway, which is expected to be fully completed next year; the completion of the second trunk road in the next two years; and the commencement of Scoot airline’s Sibu-Singapore flights starting June 5.

“With these, Sibu will be the logistics hub for Sarawak. In this regard, Sibu needs to position itself and in order for this to happen, SMC needs to do more planning so that Sibu will be the transportation hub to serve the whole Sarawak,” he told reporters when at SMC’s Hari Raya gathering.

According to him, Sibu can expect the more tourists when Scoot starts operating direct flights for the Sibu-Singapore sector next month.

“Sibu also needs to position itself so that this town will be a wonderful place for tourists.

“These are all new challenges faced by Sibu and I hope that SMC will work harder to make new policies and to promote Sibu even more as well as work together with the local community. This is our time to bring Sibu to a new level,” he said.

Among those present were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau, SMC chairman Clarence Ting, SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, and organising chairman Raden Khairulzaman Raden Bustari.