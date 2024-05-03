SMK St Joseph Miri wins under-19 pickleball tourney

MIRI (May 3): SMK St Joseph Miri won the Miri Division Secondary School Under-19 Pickleball Team Tournament last weekend at Myy Mall Pickleball Sports Arena.

The team defeated Knewton Global Schools Miri by 3-2 in a thrilling final and brought home a championship trophy, USA Pickleball-approved pickleball paddles, and a portable net system.

SM Pei Min came in third after defeating SMK St Columba 3-2.

A total of seven teams from five schools participated in the tournament, which brought together approximately 50 players.

Miri Division Pickleball Association president Yvonne Sim said the association will hold the school tournament annually to foster interest and develop talents in pickleball.

“Pickleball is set to feature in upcoming major sports events like Sukan Sarawak and Sukan Malaysia, therefore these tournaments are crucial in preparing our athletes,” she said.

She added the Malaysia Pickleball Association aims to expand its reach to more educational institutions over the next two years and secure pickleball’s inclusion in major sporting events.

To date, the sport has reached 12 universities and 25 schools nationwide, impacting 2,000 students.

The tournament organised by the Miri Division Pickleball Association was supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.