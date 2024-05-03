Speed limit on Lintas Road reduced to curb accidents – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): The government has changed the speed limit on Lintas Road to reduce road accidents, said State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

He said the speed limit on a short stretch leading to Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) had been capped at 60kph.

The reduction of the highway speed limit from 80 km/h to 60 km/h on Lintas Road (near Lintas Plaza and Luyang Health Clinic) is due to the presence of a multi-storey U-junction and entry/exit ramps on the road.

Shahelmey stated that this is one of the safety measures to reduce the risk of road accidents along this route.

“For traffic from KKIA towards Inanam, a speed limit of 60 km/h is enforced for approximately 870 meters starting from the Lido traffic light intersection and ending before the Kolam/Damai traffic light intersection,” he said in a statement today.

As for traffic from Inanam towards KKIA, a speed limit of 60 km/h is enforced for approximately 950 meters starting from the Kolam/Damai traffic light intersection and ending before the Lido traffic light intersection, he added.

Apart from the aforementioned traffic intersections, a speed limit of 80 km/h is still enforced on Lintas Road, designed with a speed limit of 80 km/h based on the standards of the Sabah Public Works Department, he said.

“Road signs indicating the speed limit on the road have been erected since the opening of the multi-storey U-junction on Lintas Road to the public in January 2023.

“The public is advised to always adhere to and be aware of the road signs placed on the road shoulders to avoid road accidents,” he said.

Motorists were surprised over the change of speed limit as they claimed there was no announcement by the authorities. They only came to know about it after receiving summonses in the mail for speeding.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) vice-president Gee Tien Siong had said road users were concerned about the sudden change to the speed limit along certain stretches of the road connecting the Sabah northern region to the southern areas of the state, as well as to KKIA.

A few fatal accidents have occurred on Lintas Road.

In August last year, a 26-year-old woman was killed in a seven-vehicle accident. And in August 2022, a 44-year-old man and his two children were perished in an accident while on their way to fetch his wife from the airport.