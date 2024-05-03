Stampin MP appointed as honorary assistant commissioner of APM Sarawak

KUCHING (May 3): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen has been appointed honorary assistant commissioner of the Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak.

The Padungan assemblyman and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman received the appointment letter from APM Kuching District officer Major (PA) Wan Khairul Zakwan Wan Tajudden at the latter’s office here today.

Based on a letter sighted by The Borneo Post, the appointment took effect on Jan 2 this year, and he would assume the post until further notice.

When met after the handing-over, Chong said he was committed to assisting in empowering the role of the APM Kuching.

“With this appointment, I hope I will be more accessible, and I promise that I will be very approachable,” he said.

Following this, he said they would explore means and ways of collaborating not only during emergencies, but also training sessions for members of the public.

The public should have emergency response training, whether it is for their home, schools or workplaces, he added.

Chong said he acknowledged the hardship and difficulties faced by the APM during times of emergency, on top of their need to be on stand-by 24 hours.

“Kuching city folks, in particular, should be grateful for the competency of the APM all this while, especially when there were major flood incidents,” he said.

Chong said he would help to emphasise the need to have the public’s strong support and raise awareness of both theirs and the APM’s roles.