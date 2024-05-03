Student in KK fakes her kidnapping to skip class

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): A secondary school girl has landed herself in trouble when she faked her kidnapping for skipping her Agama class.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said police investigation revealed that the 13-year-old student from Kampung Tanjung Aru Baru made up the story of being a victim of a kidnapping as she refused to attend Agama class on Thursday.

“Based on police investigation and question asked, there were doubts in the girl’s answers and when police pressed on, she finally admitted to have made up the story (of being kidnapped) as she was afraid she would be scolded by her parents for skipping her Agama class,” said Kasim in a statement.

He said police investigation revealed that the girl was wandering in a shopping center by herself before her presence was realised by security personnel.

Kasim advised teenagers and members of the public not to make up stories which relate to crime elements as it could cause panic among the community.

It is also an offence to make false reports, he said.

“Such an act will also cause inconvenience to the police as it will waste time and energy to carry out an investigation,” he said.

Following the incident, the girl was handed back to her parents and was advised not to repeat such an act.

Kasim also reminded the public not to simply upload unverified pictures or statements in social media as it could cause anxiety to the public.

On Thursday, a photo and statement of a girl who was allegedly a victim of a kidnapping case went viral on Facebook.

The statement claimed that the girl managed to escape from her kidnappers who were inside a white van in Tanjung Aru.