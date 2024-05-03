Sukma XXI to bring economic spillover to Sarawak, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (May 3): Players in the hospitality, homestay, food and transport industries in Sarawak will receive an economic spillover from the staging of the 2024 XXI Sarawak Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held from Aug 17-24.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the industries concerned should be poised to provide the best hospitality the state can offer to a total of 12,610 athletes and officials when competition is fanned out to nine parts of the state.

“This biennial sports carnival will augur well for the support industries of food, transport and vehicles, homestays and so on,” he said in an interview with the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) today.

According to Ukas, the interview was held after he led the 2024 Sarawak Sukma and Para Sukma XXI delegation to pay a courtesy visit to Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi at the Selangor complex on Friday.

Abdul Karim said apart from athletes and officials, the ripple effect of home supporters will prosper feeder industries when they attend events or help out at the competition venues.

“Cumulatively, this will spur the economy of the local people with spin-offs, especially those who run food stalls, eateries and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said the Sarawak contingent refused to be drawn into the likelihood of the state dominating the taekwondo and diving events in Sukma XXI even though their two pet events, the men’s team pomsae and the women’s 10-metre synchronised platform will be in medal contention again.

The two events, which were originally dropped, will be contested again after a decision made at the last Sukma Supreme Committee meeting on April 30.

According to him, although Sarawak has a big advantage in the two events, the opportunistic prowess of other states like Selangor, Penang and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur should not be taken lightly.

“We don’t want to dwell too much on our dominance as over-confidence in the end could see us falling short of the gold medal(s),” stressed Abdul Karim who is also Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Selangor government which will be sending a contingent of 1,083 athletes and officials to compete in this 21st Sukma. – Bernama