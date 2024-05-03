Unimas, RCERT ink MoU to advance healthcare innovation

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 3): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and RCERT Sdn Bhd forged a ground-breaking partnership in healthcare innovation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), witnessed by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, yesterday.

The MoU formalises the strategic partnership between Unimas and RCERT, particularly in the field of stem cell technologies and cellular therapy.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Therapeutics Research Centre within the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Unimas, aims to facilitate the transfer of advanced stem cell technologies, expertise and knowledge between the two parties.

Key areas of collaboration outlined in the MoU include joint training, research endeavours and the establishment of a state-of-the-art cellular therapy laboratory at Unimas.

This laboratory, situated within the Therapeutics Research Centre, will serve as a hub for pioneering research and development in cellular therapies, with a focus on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy.

The signing of MoU is not only viewed by Unimas as a historic milestone but also one that ushers in a new era of collaboration in the healthcare sector.

The ceremony, held at Unimas campus here, saw the presence of Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min, the chairman of RCERT, a leading biotechnology company, and representatives from Zhongrong Medical Group, a renowned medical company based in Qingdao, China.

In his welcoming speech, Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit expressed enthusiasm for the collaborative efforts.

He also emphasised their shared commitment to advancing medical science and improving healthcare outcomes for communities in Sarawak, Sabah and Kalimantan.

The establishment of a cutting-edge cellular therapy laboratory at Unimas represents a significant leap forward in healthcare innovation, offering patients access to personalised treatments tailored to their specific needs, he said.

He added that beyond its impact on medical science, this collaboration holds the potential to drive economic growth and development in the region while also fostering a healthier future for all.

“Through the establishment of a state-of-the-art cellular therapy laboratory here at Unimas, we are able to transform the way we approach the treatment of various diseases.

“I am excited and confident that our strategic partnership with RCERT Sdn Bhd will accelerate the translation efforts of scientific discoveries into tangible benefits for our community,” he added.

Cellular therapy stands at the forefront of medical innovation, offering patients access to cutting-edge treatments that are tailored to their specific needs.

Ground-breaking therapy such as CAR-T cell therapy holds immense promise in the fight against cancer.

Harnessing the power of the patient’s own immune system, the therapy has demonstrated potential as a form of treatment for patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options.

“Beyond the walls of the laboratory, the impact of this collaboration will be felt far and wide. By bringing together academia and industry, we are not only advancing the frontiers of science but also fostering economic growth and development in our region.

“Moreover, by making innovative therapies more accessible to patients, we are paving the way for a healthier and more prosperous future for all.”

In his officiating speech Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, welcomed the establishment of the cell laboratory.

He commended the role of the university in complementing the forthcoming Sarawak Cancer Centre.

He noted that this development signifies a significant advancement in healthcare infrastructure that promises better care for Sarawakians, emphasising the importance of cell-based therapies in precision medicine.

He also noted their potential to offer highly effective and targeted treatments tailored to individual patients.

Dr Sim stressed the need for continued investment in research, infrastructure and education to realise the full potential of these transformative treatments.

“I thank all who had contributed to making this partnership a reality, affirming the collective mission to enhance healthcare for the benefit of Sarawakians,” he said.

Also present were Unimas’ Faculty of Medical and Health dean Prof Dr Sri Said, RCERT chief scientist Dr Bai Zhongzen and Unimas’ Research and Innovation Centre’s director-general Prof Low May Chiun.