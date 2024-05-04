Andrewson lodges police report against company for re-recording, re-filming his iconic ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ without permission

SIBU (May 4): Veteran Iban singer and songwriter, Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai Asom, has expressed dismay over the actions of a company that recorded his iconic ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ song and uploaded the re-filmed video clip in social media.

He said the company had never asked for his permission regarding the matter.

He called on those involved to delete any form of recording and re-recording of this song on social media, or risk facing legal action.

“Now is the time for me to act. I have made a police report regarding this matter at the Stapang Police Station, yesterday (May 3).

“I have also contacted my lawyer Augustine Lium to get advice on what I should do to take appropriate action against the company involved, which released my song using their own logo.

“I feel upset, because I, the original owner of the song, did not get any revenue, but those who did this kind of piracy got revenue from my song.

“This action has caused me to feel unhappy,” he told reporters today.

“While I have never given permission to any company or individual to re-record my song, I have instructed my lawyer to arrange some way to allow this person to remove this song from social media,” he added.

He hoped that the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak will take note of this matter and take appropriate action.

He also informed that his lawyer will investigate any company or individual involved, pointing out that these individuals can be charged under the Song Copyright Act.

“If I do not act, it means that I support the act of piracy, I want those involved to delete any form of recording and re-recording of this song on social media.

“If not, they will be subject to legal action,” he stressed.