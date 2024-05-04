APM Sibu team rescues wild deer trapped in drain at Jalan Tun Zaidi Adruce

SIBU (May 4): Members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) here rescued a wild deer, which was trapped in a concrete drain at a housing area here today.

In a Facebook post, the agency said the animal was unable to get out of the drain, which was in front of a house at Jalan Tun Zaidi Adruce.

“We caught the deer using a rope, and slowly, we took it out of the drain.

“The situation at the location was under control,” said APM.

Separately, the agency also received a call about a cobra being spotted at Jalan Siol today.

“The caller said there was a cobra behind the house.

“Upon arrival and after a short check, we saw the snake, measuring about four feet in length, outside the house.

“It was caught, and was later released into the natural habitat far from human settlement,” it added

The public can contact APM Sibu for assistance in any emergency situation by calling 999, or its 24-hour hotline 084-220044.