Book on tech, innovation to feature 26 Sarawakian women

KUCHING (May 4): The Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) will publish a book with a theme on innovation and technology, featuring 26 Sarawakian women in these fields.

In a statement, the department said the achievements of these personalities had given a positive impact to the local as well as international communities, as some of them had gained international recognition.

“Initially, the book was to be launched during Sarawak Women’s Day 2024 celebration on May 25.

“However, it has been delayed to a date to be confirmed later,” said JWKS.

This was discussed during a recent meeting chaired by Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, which was attended by JWKS director Salmah Jobeli and members of the Sarawak Women and Family Council (MWKS).

Adding on, JWKS said it had been publishing books highlighting Sarawakian women in various fields since 2010.

“This is done in appreciation for their services, as well as to document their achievements and contributions at the state, national and international levels,” it added.