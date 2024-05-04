Buddhists flock to Sibu Gateway for early Wesak Day celebration

SIBU (May 4): Buddhists came together yesterday to celebrate Wesak Day at Sibu Gateway on Jalan Kampung Nyabor here, organised by the United Buddhist Association Sibu.

The United Buddhist Association Sibu consists of Sibu Buddhist Association, Sibu Buddhist’s Learning Centre, Sibu Shakyamurni Buddhist Association, Namo Buddha Buddhist Society Sibu, and Pusat Sakya Samdrub Ling Sibu.

Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he was grateful that religious groups could hold a celebration openly to promote Buddhism.

He added that Buddhist groups in Sibu had always upheld a strong sense of cooperation, as could be seen in their various charity activities such as blood donation drives, and the ‘GoBald’ cancer awareness campaigns.

“We are all aware that today’s modern lifestyle can become tense, especially with lots of negativity from social media. This can lead to anxiety and negative emotions, it can even promote extremism.

“Therefore, I hope that religious belief and spiritual support could create a more stable society,” he said in his speech for the event, which was delivered by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew.

The event yesterday included the presentation of offerings to the Buddha from each of the groups associated with United Buddhist Association Sibu, followed by the symbolic ‘bathing’ of the Buddha figures.

Also present was United Buddhist Association Sibu chairperson Lau Ming Ming, and also representatives of other religious bodies.