China MMA promotion seeks to establish foothold in M’sia, starting with Kuching

KUCHING (May 4): China-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion Jue Cheng King (JCK) is seeking to establish its foothold in Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, to further promote and organise MMA events in the future.

Sarawak Mixed Martial Arts Association president Tsan Nieng Khai said with JCK being the largest MMA promotion in China, it has chosen Kuching as the first place in establishing its foothold outside of China.

“They are here today as we have invited them here to do a courtesy visit to Sarawak so we can try to organise MMA events here.

“Maybe we can try to do something here in Kuching,” he told a press conference held at the MMA Sports Hub here on Friday.

JCK founder and director Yang Yu said it is currently looking for partners to organise events in the state as it spreads its wings in Malaysia.

“We have travelled to many countries — Australia, Russia and its territories — but in Malaysia, we decided to choose Kuching as our first destination to seek potential collaboration and we will see what we can do here,” he said.

When asked why Kuching was chosen as JCK’s first destination, Yang said he has known Tsan for a long time and has seen the potential growth of MMA in the state.

Aside from organising MMA events and fights, he said he has plans to conduct trainings for MMA fighters in Kuching.

The JCK delegation received a warm welcome upon their arrival at the MMA Sports Hub with lion dances, and were given a tour of the hub to observe its facilities.