DBNA channels compassionate aid to family of late Joanna Felicia Rohna

KUCHING (May 4): A delegation from the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), led by its president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, visited the family of the late Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel Joanna Felicia Rohna at Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang, Serian on Friday.

It is stated that the RM19,800 donation is the proceeds from DBNA Serian branch’s recent fundraising initiative.

“The donation was handed by Ik Pahon to the widower, Haslie Ali, at his parents’ residence in Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang,” said DBNA in a statement.

“Ik Pahon and the DBNA delegation also recited prayers for the late Joanna, and shared words of comfort with the bereaved family members,” it added.

Among the visitors were DBNA deputy president Dr Charlie Ungang who is also DBNA Serian chairman, DBNA vice-president Dr Clarence Jerry, and local community leader Temenggong Henry Bujang Sendan.

Joanna, whose rank was ‘Laskar Kanan’ (Leading Rate), was among the 10 victims who were killed during a mid-air collision involving two TLDM helicopters in Lumut, Perak, on April 23.