Dropping ‘negeri’ from DUN’s name must be referred to Sarawak Constitution, says Speaker

KUCHING (May 4): The decision to remove the word ‘negeri’ (state) from the ‘Dewan Undangan Negeri’ or State Legislative Assembly (DUN) must be referred to the State Constitution, says the Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.

However, he said he is of the view that it is both logical and axiomatic to drop ‘negeri’ since Sarawak has been acknowledged as a region rather than one of the 13 states within Malaysia – aligning with the spirit and intent of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Delving into the historical evolution of the assembly’s name, Asfia traced its transition from the General Council since its establishment on Sept 8, 1867 to the Council Negri in 1903 and eventually to the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly in 1976.

He recalled at the time, the word ‘negeri’ meant country after the formation of Malaysia, but its meaning was subsequently narrowed down to signify one of the states within Malaysia.

“Therefore, if you keep on repeating ‘negeri’, you are out of date. The State Legislative Assembly of Sarawak should be called Dewan Undangan Sarawak (Sarawak Legislative Assembly) because we are no longer classified as a state but rather recognised as a region.

“I laid down the history and the facts as well as the practice of the Commonwealth countries, (on the decision to drop the word negeri from DUN), that I leave to the executive,” he told reporters during a press conference after a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) pre-council meeting in conjunction with the DUN Sitting at the party’s headquarters at Jalan Bako here today.

Asfia also argued against using ‘wilayah’ (territory) in the name change, as he believed the term would undermine Sarawak’s status, akin to those used for Wilayah Labuan and Wilayah Persekutuan.

“If the federal government accepts that we are a region and not a state, it logically follows unless you want to revert back to state or ‘negeri’.

“As Sarawak is now recognised as a region rather than a state, the consequential amendment should follow,” he said.

Asfia also advocated for a comprehensive name change that extends to the legislative assembly members, proposing that they be referred to as Members of Dewan Sarawak, rather than Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri or ADUN.