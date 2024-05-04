DUN speaker: New seating arrangement of 3 elected reps who joined PDP

KUCHING (May 4): There will be a new seating arrangement for three assemblymen who had recently joined Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), says State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said the three assemblymen would be seated on the left side of the Speaker at the state government bloc.

“Moving their seat to the government bloc would give a signal that they are now officially on the government side,” he said, when asked by reporters on the seating arrangement for the three former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leaders.

The trio are Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

Mohamad Asfia was speaking at a press conference after the pre-DUN meeting at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today, chaired by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Adding on, he said the three assemblymen did not violate the anti-hopping law because they were elected way before it came into force.

According to him, the anti hopping law only came into effect from Oct 5, 2022, a year after Sarawak held its state election.

“The anti-hopping law does not apply to the three former opposition assemblymen from the dissolved PSB who will be joining the government bloc for the upcoming Sarawak dun sitting.

“This is because they did not receive notification on the anti-hopping law when they contested the seat.

“The Sarawak election was held on December 18, 2021. But the anti-hopping law was passed on November 22, 2022. And it only came into effect on July 27, this year.

“If you look at these three dates, this means that the three assemblymen did not breach the law because they did not receive any notifications when they contested the seat in 2021.

“This means the law does not apply to them because they were elected way before the law took into force,” Mohamad Asfia explained.

He said Article 16(B) Section 2(a) of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak Ordinance 2022 stated that a member of the DUN shall not cease to be a member of that DUN pursuant to this article by reason of (a).

“The dissolution or cancellation of registration of his political party. Therefore, the elected member does not cease to be a member either by dissolution of his party or cancellation of his political party,” he added.

Another provision, Mohamad Asfia pointed out was the Standing Order 2, which gives the power of the Speaker to decide the seating arrangement.

“But of course, out of courtesy, our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is the leader of the House.

“After they (Wong, Johnical, and Baru Bian) were elected, then the anti-hopping law was passed. This is like shutting the stable doors after the horses have bolted,” he said.

When asked if the August House will appoint a new opposition leader, Mohamad Asfia said such a move can only be done by the members of the August House.

“The state constitution does not provide additional benefits and remuneration for opposition leaders.

“But if the opposition wants this, they need to table a motion in the August House, and this will need the support of two-third majority,” he said.