Festive celebrations good platform to unite multiracial society, says Sarawak minister

SIBU (May 4): Any celebration in Sarawak, be it Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri or Gawai Dayak, stands as a good platform to unite the multiracial society.

In pointing this out, Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said during such occasions, people from different racial and religious backgrounds would visit each other, fostering closer rapport and greater understanding of one another’s cultures and religious festivities.

He said the people’s participation will help strengthen the spirit of belonging among individuals of different races.

“Sarawak is the greatest example of closely knitted racial unity despite diverse religious beliefs and customs. Everyone can sit at the same table to interact harmoniously.

“Let us continue to practice such cultural tolerance and religious understanding as well as ensure this is passed down to the next generation,” he said.

Sikie was speaking at the three-in-one Hari Gawai, Hari Raya and Chinese New Year celebration, which was held in Bintulu on Friday, organised by Tatau District community leaders (KMKK).

He is confident that such display of unity would further enhance the facilitation and implementation of development agendas brought by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

On another matter, Sikie also announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM30,000 to KMKK Tatau for the association to carry out their annual activities.