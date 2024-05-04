Green Summit Development Group unveils Nexus Business Park in Miri

MIRI (May 4): Green Summit Development Group, a prominent name in the real estate industry, has unveiled its latest project, the Nexus Business Park.

The new commercial development is situated at Jalan Miri-Bypass, which connects to the Pan Borneo Highway, linking up the northern and southern regions of Miri.

Nexus Business Park Phase 1 consists of 28 units of industrial-sized double-storey semi-detached shoplots and seven lots of commercial vacant land, all signifying the next level of local business environment as it is regarded as the first guarded business park in Miri.

Nexus Business Park is strategically located to meet the growing demands for modern, well-equipped commercial spaces here, with its proximity to key amenities and major transportation hubs like the Miri Sentral Bus Terminal.

Green Summit Development Group chief executive officer James Hii, in his welcoming speech for the opening event here yesterday, hailed the Nexus Business Park a ‘representing a pioneering venture, a pilot commercial title project with showroom concept through the collaboration between Green Summit Development Sdn Bhd and Miri Industry Sdn Bhd’.

“The project’s name ‘Nexus’, which means a ‘central of connection’ is apt, in that it refers to a central hub strategically positioned to facilitate business expansion and trade, serving as the cornerstone of business along Jalan Miri-Bypass.”

Hii added that this project was leveraging on the combined strengths of Miri Industrial Sdn Bhd as a prominent player in the industrial business sector and well versed particularly in commercial showroom space utilisation and requirements, and Green Summit Development Sdn Bhd as an established developer with extensive experiences in development.

Together, both companies formed MIGS Sdn Bhd, a partnership entity set to carry out the comprehensive development planning, he said.

In his remarks, the event’s guest-of-honour Mayor Adam Yii said Miri, being the second largest city in Sarawak, was poised to benefit from this development, noting that the Nexus Business Park project was in line with the Miri City Council (MCC)’s vision of developing Miri into a green, smart and most liveable international resort city.

The Pujut assemblyman was also confident that the project would be well-received by commercial buyers ‘in and outside of Miri’.

Each unit in Nexus Business Park is meticulously designed to offer maximum functionality and aesthetic appeal. The double-storey layout provides ample space for various business operations, while the semi-detached nature of the units offers a sense of exclusivity and privacy.

Phase 1 of Nexus Business Park is scheduled for completion by early 2026. To date, 21 out of the total 28 units have been booked.

To know more, go to www.greensummitdevp.com.my.

Present also at the launching ceremony were Assar Development Miri Sdn Bhd director Abdul Aziz Yaman, MIGS Sdn Bhd director cum Miri Industrial Sdn Bhd managing director Nicholas Ling, Miri Industrial Sdn Bhd director Alan Ling and Green Summit Development Group managing director Khor Oi Long.