Inaugural Sarawak Urban Forum to be held this September

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak is set to have its own ‘Urban Forum’, making it the first state to hold its own, says Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak said in view of the success of the Malaysia Urban Forum (MUF) held here last year, Sarawak had planned to establish its own Sarawak Urban Forum (SUF).

“The idea came after Sarawak hosted the MUF last year in November.

“The urban forum for Sarawak, which we will call Sarawak Urban Forum, has been approved and it is set to be held in Kuching this September,” Dr Abdul Rahman told reporters when met at the Pantai Damai Constituency Service Centre’s Hari Raya open house yesterday.

The Pantai Damai assemblyman said the forum would be conducted over four days, but the specific dates would be finalised later.

He added that the city officials from Japan would also be invited to come and share their expertise at the SUF.

“This is something that we had worked out during our visit to the country (Japan).

“Moreover, the SUF activities are not just for officials from DBKU (Kuching North City Commission), but also for the community. The main participants will be members of DBKU and those from district councils throughout Sarawak,” he added.

The MUF is meant as a platform to address critical aspects of urbanisation and sustainability, including tackling the challenges in urbanisation, confronting climate change and catalysing sustainable and resilient urban development.