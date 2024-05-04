Invest in R&D to drive technological progress, Deputy Premier to maritime industry players

SIBU (May 4): Maritime industry players are called to invest in research and development (R&D) to drive technological progress and enhance competitiveness to achieve sustainable economic growth, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said with over 60 shipyards operating in Sarawak, with most in Sibu, he believes the maritime industry is able to continue advancing further and become more competitive.

“This includes investing in innovative solutions for environmental-friendly vessels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable materials that align with Environmental, Sustainable and Governance (ESG) principles.

“This will drive innovation, improve efficiency and adapt to meet evolving market demands by offering cutting-edge products and services that contribute to the continued growth and development of the maritime industry,” he said at the Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin) 5th anniversary and launching of the 2nd Edition of the Book of Sarawak for Maritime Industries and Samin theme song here on Friday.

He also revealed that vessels of international standard worth RM562.19 million were made in Sarawak last year, and were exported to other countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Australia and China to name a few.

He said this showcased the expertise and craftsmanship of Sarawakian shipbuilders.

“With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), I believe the shipbuilding and ship repair industry will enjoy further growth in current years,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, said close collaboration between the government and shipping industry is crucial to promote sustainable growth, competitiveness and resilience of the maritime sector.

“Through strategic partnership, the government and maritime industrial players can address the shared challenges and capitalise on opportunities to create a thriving maritime economy.

“The Sarawak government will continue to create a business-conducive environment to support the growth of industries. We will further develop industrial parks, including one for shipbuilding and ship repair, upgrade infrastructure such as road networks and port facilities and the capability and capacity building of our human capital,” he said.

On Samin’s collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) for the publication of the book, he said this further fosters a mutually beneficial relationship which contributes to the sustainability and competitiveness of the maritime industry.

“Leveraging on UiTM’s expertise, the research and findings provide a valuable insight into the challenges, opportunities, innovation and strategic positioning of our maritime sector in leading the way towards continuously improving the shipping industry’s competitiveness,” he said.

He also urged Samin to continue playing a key role in advancing the maritime sector, fostering innovation and collaboration for a more sustainable growth in the maritime community.

Awang Tengah also announced an allocation of RM50,000 to Samin for their annual activities.

Also present at the event were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Honorary Life President and Advisor of Samin Ngieng Ping Sing, Samin president Dr Renco Yong King Hwa, organising chairman Ling Tiu Khing, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, and Pemanca Jason Tai.