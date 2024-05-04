Ling Tiu Khing elected as new Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries president

SIBU (May 4): Ling Tiu Khing was elected as the new president of Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin) at its annual general meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

He took over from Dr Renco Yong, who is now the honorary life president, and is assisted by the deputy president Capt Ting Hien Liong.

The vice-presidents are Ferdinand Wong (shipbuilding), Jackie Yong (ship repair), Wong Ha Kiang (shipbuilding and repair-offshore), and Jackie Chieng (marine-related manufacturer).

Peter Tay is the secretary and is assisted by Choi Man Siew, while Ngieng Hock Sii is the treasurer and assisted by Ting Chee Meng.

Ngieng Hook Hui is the general affairs officer, while Raymond Lau and Alex Tang are the welfare and education officers, respectively.

In his remarks, Dr Renco, who had served as president for four years, thanked fellow members for having played an indispensable role in advancing the maritime industry in Sarawak.

He pointed out that, as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Samin embodied the spirit of collective action and collaboration.

“Together, we have worked tirelessly to promote sustainable growth, enhance competitiveness and elevate the profile of Sarawak’s maritime industry on both regional and global stages.

“Perhaps the most enduring legacy of my presidency is the sense of unity, purpose and camaraderie that defines Samin,” he said.