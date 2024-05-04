Madani government is for all races, says Anwar

IPOH (May 4): The Madani government serves all races equally, even the minorities in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the Unity Government would not compromise in its efforts to make Malaysia a great nation with various races and religions.

“Yesterday, I had a large Islamic gathering attended by tens of thousands of people in Perlis. Today, I am joining the Vaisakhi celebration. It is not wrong because while we bring the spirit of our respective religions, we must also carry the quality of humanity.

“One of the pillars in Madani is compassion, humanity and that we must strive to achieve,” he said when speaking at the 2024 Perak Vaisakhi Day open house at Stadium Indera Mulia here today.

Anwar said he has approved an allocation of RM200,000 for the welfare of the Sikh community in Perak.

Anwar, who was heading to Kedah after the event, stressed that he will serve all Malaysians even if they happen to be in opposition-controlled states.

“I have covered (visited) Kelantan and Perlis. This afternoon I will be in Kedah to join the Menteri Besar and state government to look at water supply problems, flood mitigation and poverty issues.

“When I mention poverty, I don’t look at race. In states where there is hardcore poverty, I say we must help and I don’t want us to let this happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said certain small groups within society are beginning to sow the seeds of discord and intolerance and the people must remain united to thwart their efforts.

He said although Malay Bumiputeras are the majority, Islam is the religion of the federation and Malay is the official language, the people must stand together to protect the rights of every single Malaysian.

“And respect all religious faiths and denominations. That’s how we are.

“The majority of us have decided to make Malaysia a strong and formidable force, economically and culturally. And we will continue to do so,” he said. – Bernama