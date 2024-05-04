Maintaining ‘negeri’ in Dewan Undangan Sarawak outdated, says Speaker

KUCHING (May 4): Continuing to include ‘negeri’ (state) to refer to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) only signifies being outdated, said DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.

Delving into the historical evolution of the assembly’s name, Asfia traced its transition from the General Council since its establishment on Sept 8, 1867 to the Council Negri in 1903 and eventually to the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly in 1976.

He recalled that at the time, the word ‘negeri’ meant country after the formation of Malaysia, but its meaning was subsequently narrowed down to signify one of the states within Malaysia.

He argued it was both logical and axiomatic to drop ‘negeri’, since Sarawak is acknowledged as a region rather than one of the 13 states within Malaysia — aligning with the spirit and intent of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Therefore, the State Legislative Assembly of Sarawak should be called Dewan Undangan Sarawak (Sarawak Legislative Assembly) because we are no longer classified as a state but rather recognised as a region.

“If you keep on repeating ‘negeri’, you are out of date,” he told reporters during a press conference after a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) pre-council meeting in conjunction with the DUN Sitting at the party’s headquarters at Jalan Bako here today.

Asfia also argued against using ‘wilayah’ (territory) in the name change, as he believed the term would undermine Sarawak’s status, akin to those used for Wilayah Labuan and Wilayah Persekutuan.

“Since we are no more a state, we are a region, I am of the view that ‘negeri’ be dropped but we cannot use ‘wilayah’ as that will downgrade Sarawak.

“If the federal government accepts that we are a region and not a state, it logically follows unless you want to revert back to state or ‘negeri’,” he said.

When questioned about whether the state constitution should remove the term ‘negeri’ from the Dewan Undangan Negeri, Asfia said he would defer to the executive’s decision on the matter.

“As Sarawak is now recognised as a region rather than a state, the consequential amendment should follow,” he added.

Asfia also advocated for a comprehensive name change that extends to the legislative assembly members, proposing that they be referred to as Members of Dewan Sarawak, rather than Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri or ADUN.