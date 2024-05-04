Mawan, other VIPs pledge RM130,000 to SDNU

KUCHING (May 4): A total of RM130,000 in government grants was pledged to the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) during the SDNU Food Fair@Rumah Dayak 2024 on Friday.

National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang pledged RM30,000; SDNU senior vice president and Deputy Minister of Digital Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, who both pledged RM20,000; while SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, SDNU deputy president Christopher Gira Sambang, SDNU vice president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon and Krian assemblyman Friday Belik each pledged RM15,000.

The funds will be used for SDNU’s annual activities.

Also present was Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

Mawan expressed his delight at the smooth launch of the event.

“The strong community support from our Dayak community members was evident, as many swiftly rallied to back this programme. It’s truly heartening to witness. We hope the upcoming Gawai Dayak will further illuminate others about our people’s identity.

“If we want to walk fast, we walk alone; but if we want to walk far, then we walk together,” he said in his keynote address.

During the food fair, a variety of stalls with a primary focus on traditional Dayak food, including the delicacy of sago worms along with tuak and handicraft stalls were featured.

The three-day food fair also featured an authentic tuak competition and karaoke contest.

It will end tomorrow at 4pm but on the agenda tomorrow are a lucky draw contest starting at 12pm followed by the prize presentation for the tuak competition and karaoke contest.