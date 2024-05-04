Miri Gawai celebration committee in search of more contestants for beauty pageant

MIRI (May 4): The Miri Division Gawai Celebration committee is calling single Dayak and Orang Ulu ladies aged 18 to 28 years old and men aged 18 to 30 years old to enliven this year’s Gawai celebration and join its ethnic beauty pageant.

The contest will be spread over four categories namely the Keligit Orang Ulu category, Kumang Iban category and Dayung Sangon Bidayuh category for the female contestants, and the Belawan / Keling category for the male contestants.

According to the contest’s spokesperson, Caroline Siburat, this year’s Miri Division Gawai Celebration is hosted by the Orang Ulu community with Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau as the event’s organising chairman.

The committee, she said, is still in search of more contestants to make the event a success.

“So far, we only have two contestants for the Dayung Sangon Bidayuh category and we really hope more eligible Bidayuh ladies will come forward and register for the contest,” she said when contacted yesterday.

As for the other categories, she said there are currently five contestants for the Kumang Iban category, eight contestants for the Keligit Orang Ulu category and five contestants for the Keling / Belawan category.

“We really hope to have more eligible single ladies and men coming forward to register for the contest before its closing date this May 10,” she said.

The traditional beauty pageant offers a grand prize of RM3,000 and a scholarship worth RM15,000 from Fajar College to the champions in each category.

The first-runner-up will walk away with RM2,500 and a Fajar College scholarship worth RM10,000, while the second-runner-up will receive RM2,000 and a Fajar College scholarship worth RM7,000.

There will also be a consolation prize of RM1,000 and a Fajar College scholarship worth RM3,000 each for the remaining finalists.

The semi-final round will take place at Boulevard Shopping Mall here at 2pm on Saturday, May 18.

The contest’s grand finale at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club on May 21 will be the highlight of the Miri Division Gawai Celebration 2024 dinner.

Registration fee is RM50 per contestant, and the deadline for submission is May 10.

To register go to http://bit.ly/KKDBK2024 or contact Caroline Siburat on 012-8518938.