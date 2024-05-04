Mukah police arrest 4 individuals, seize contraband liquor in raid

SIBU (May 4): The police in Mukah arrested four individuals and seized contraband liquor during a raid at Jalan Old Ferry at 7.30pm Friday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said all the suspects, aged between 43 and 59 years old, were remanded for six days from May 5-10 pending further investigation.

“During the raid, police confiscated 22,000 cartons of various liquor brands stored in 10 containers which were suspected to have evaded customs tax,” he said in a statement.

He added they also seized a barge, two lorry trailers and 10 trailers with a total estimated value of RM11,327,200.

He said the individuals, which included one foreigner, were detained at the location during the raid for failing to provide legal documents from the Customs Department.

The arrested suspects and seized items were taken to the Mukah district police headquarters for further action.

Rizal said the case will be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which carries a fine 10 times the value of the goods or RM100,000 or jail of not less than six months and not exceeding five years or both if convicted.