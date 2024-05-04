Of ‘tortured poets’ and ‘vaccines injureds’

IT is often said that English is a living language in that new words and phrases are either created, formed or re-imagined with new meanings so often that Oxford even has an award for it: the ‘Oxford Word of the Year’.

Just for interest, the following lists some past winners: carbon footprint, credit crunch, squeezed middle, post-truth, youthquake, toxic, climate emergency, vax and goblin mode.

Last year, the ‘Word of the Year’ was ‘rizz’.

Over the past few weeks, I had learned two new words in my ever-increasing vocabulary of useful phrases (which, as a writer, I am forever seeking) – ‘tortured poets’ and ‘vaccine injureds’.

Let me elaborate.

Megastar performer Taylor Swift released her 13th album of 31 new songs on April 19 this year, called ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. She had worked on it for over two years, and called it ‘her lifeline’.

She had continued: “And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms.

“The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch-black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry.”

Throughout the history of modern popular music, each decade would have its heroes and heroines, and I have seen and heard them all.

In the 1950s, we had Elvis, the first and original (although to be fair, both Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, during the 1940s, were popular, just not as big); then we had the Beatles in the 1960s.The 1970s were a combination of the start of the singer-songwriters – we had Bob Dylan, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor from the USA, and Elton John and David Bowie from the UK.

The 1980s belonged to Madonna and Michael Jackson.

The 1990s brought on Britney Spears, Justine Timberlake, and Jennifer Lopez.

Beyoncé, Eminem and Rihanna followed, and since then, till Swift started her ascent around 2009 with her second album ‘Fearless’, there has been no pop phenomenon as big as her.

An extremely shrewd and savvy businesswoman as well as a multifaceted and talented singer, composer, songwriter, Swift started her global-reach ‘ERAS’ World Tour in March 2023, over a year ahead of her planned 13th all-time best-selling album ‘Tortured Poets’.

All sorts of records have been broken, according to Forbes. In its first week of release, ‘Tortured Poets’ sold 2.6 million copies.

Swift has become the first artiste in the modern era to release seven different albums, with each selling at least one million copies in a single week. All 31 tracks of the new album have been streamed a total of 891.37 million times.

With 14 No 1 albums, she is now only five albums away to beat Beatles’ all-time record of 19 No 1 albums.

It’s just a matter of time!

Forbes also reported that in October 2023, Taylor had achieved billionaire status; now, she is personally worth US$1.1 billion. She has accumulated all this wealth from her music empire, unlike many other musicians who have diversified into sectors such as properties and other investments.

For me, to do a comprehensive, track-by-track review of all the new songs in the 31-songs anthology released on April 19, would take up an entire column space to do it justice.

Overall, it is a really great album, though it takes a while for the songs to find a corner in your mind’s space, or you can simply listen to it for the melodic content and storied characterisations.

I found my new Carole King!

But, with 31 dense tracks, there is bound to be some that stand out for various reasons. After all, Swift is known for her storytelling, lyrical prowess and narrative-driven pop songs.

She has also found a new fan in me – that’s for sure. The new album did it!

On to more serious stuff: the ‘vaccine injureds’, as termed in a new feature-length documentary film that had won four major awards at the INDIEFest Film Festival recently

It is called ‘The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told’. The film’s tagline: ‘Some who took vaccine experienced unexpected debilitating aftereffects. Instead of compassion, they were met with scepticism; instead, of being helped, they were shunned; instead of being heard, they were silenced’.

Written and directed by Cindy Drukier, a veteran journalist, editor and producer. She is the host of NTD’s ‘International Reporters Roundtable’ and previously, host of NTD’s ‘The Nation Speaks’.

She is also an award-winning documentary filmmaker. Her two films are available on EpochTV: ‘Finding Manny’, and ‘The Unseen Crisis’.

An impressive and heavily-researched one-hour-30-minute documentary, it bears witness to several real life authenticated cases under notable medical experts, done in reputable hospitals and research centres.

It comes as a real shock to be told that in America alone today, one in 13 of those who had received the Pfizer (and other mrNa) vaccines are affected by what the medical community now term as patients who are ‘vaccine injured’.

Wikipedia states it as follows: “A vaccine adverse event (VAE), sometimes referred to as a vaccine injury, is an adverse event believed to have been caused by vaccination. The World Health Organization (WHO) knows VAEs as ‘Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).”

AEFIs can be related to the vaccine itself, to the vaccination process, or can occur independently from vaccination.

Most events are mild.

Serious injuries and deaths caused by vaccines are rare. However, claims of vaccine injuries appeared in litigation in the USA in the latter part of the 20th century – some families have won substantial awards from sympathetic juries.

Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca (AZ) has, for the first time, allegedly confirmed in a court document that its Covid-19 vaccine can lead to rare blood clotting side effect.

The admission, lawyers believe, could pave the way for a multi-million pound compensation, with 51 cases filed in the UK High Court with claims totalling almost £100 million (RM512 million).

UK media outlet ‘The Telegraph’ reported that the pharmaceutical giant is now facing lawsuits over claims that the vaccine, which it had developed with Oxford University, could cause death or serious injury in scores of cases.

Lawyers, it said, had argued that the vaccines could have negative side effects on a small number of individuals.

To know more, an extract from a report published in the National Library of Medicine, can be accessed via https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10022421.

The first Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out on Dec 11, 2020, so it has been just three years and four months since then – still early days yet for the full impact of any and all possible medical injuries to manifest its negative effects, and who knows what other side effects it may have in the long term.

As they say, the jury is still out.