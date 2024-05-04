PeCOM to hold weight management, obesity awareness drive in Miri this August

MIRI (May 4): Pertubuhan Cegah Obesiti Miri (PeCOM) will run an ‘East Meets West: Weight Management with TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) and Nutrition’ programme at MYY Mall in Lutong here Aug 24 (Saturday), a shift from its initial date of May 4.

The programme, set to run from 10am to 5pm, consists of health screenings, healthy lunches, relaxation and deep breathing exercises, acupuncture demonstrations, and a question and answer session with health experts.

PeCOM chairman Jong Koi Chong said the organisation was established with the intention of helping all age groups who are experiencing obesity issues by providing them necessary assistance and education on nutritional balanced meals and dietary habits.

“Observing weight is crucial. A report by National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) found that half of the population in the country are currently facing overweight or obesity issues, and this is expected to continuously rise.

“Obesity, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH), is a complex disease. Excessive accumulation of fat in the body leads to being overweight. Individuals with a body mass index (BMI) between 23 and 40 are categorised as pre-obesity as they fall under Obesity Type I, Obesity Type II and Obesity Type III,” said Jong in a statement recently.

He added that obesity is considered as the major causes of health risks such as diabetes, fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome, heart failure, high blood pressure, gout, and joint pain.

Preventive measures must be taken to avoid any potential health risks, he stressed.

Those interested or with enquiries can contact PeCOM at 019-8547591.