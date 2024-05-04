Pilot trenching works begin at ART station near S’wak Heart Centre

KUCHING (May 4): Works on the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) station near the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan continued this week with pilot trenching, said Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd in a Facebook post today.

It explained the activity is being done to identify any underground obstacles before full excavation commences.

As such, it reminded road users along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway to observe the traffic signage within the construction to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

Sarawak Metro, a subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has been entrusted to develop, operate and maintain the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, which is under the purview of the Sarawak Transport Ministry.

The backbone of the KUTS project is the hydrogen-powered ART vehicles, which will be supported by feeder buses.

The project is being developed in phases with Phase 1 consisting of the Blue Line, Red Line and Green Line.

The ART station near the Sarawak Heart Centre, which commenced work last month, is part of the Blue Line covering a distance of 27.6km from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the Kuching city centre.