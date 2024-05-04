Pol-sec to Premier’s right to voice support for SUPP to ensure GPS win in Bawang Assan, says branch secretary

SIBU (May 4): It is well within Romeo Tegong’s wish as political secretary to the Premier to work together with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), a component of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in ensuring an electoral victory for GPS in Bawang Assan come next state election.

In saying this, SUPP Bawang Assan branch youth secretary, Rory Wong, stressed that in the dynamic political landscape of Sarawak, a steadfast commitment to unity and progress is essential.

“Personally speaking, Romeo Tegong exemplifies the spirit of service and leadership.

“His statement in the media underscores a strategic vision aimed at fostering unity and amplifying the collective voice of Sarawakians,” said Wong.

He was asked to comment on a media report on Romeo’s stance in affirming his branch’s pivotal role in securing victory for GPS.

On Wednesday, Romeo told a press conference that the Bawang Assan seat traditionally belonged to SUPP and it was only fair that Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) helped SUPP to win back the seat.

“Bawang Assan belongs to SUPP and we do not want to rock the boat. We have therefore decided to go all out and work together with SUPP to win the Bawang Assan seat,” Romeo, who is PBB Bawang Assan chairman, had said.

Wong pointed out that in a political climate often marked by division, Romeo advocated for cohesion as the cornerstone of progress.

“And in recognising the significance of a unified front, he voiced his desire in working closely with us.

“There was nothing wrong with that,” he said, adding that Romeo should be applauded for his open and clear stance.

SUPP Bawang Assan Youth organising secretary, Yong Ing Hock, felt what Romeo had done in voicing his intention to work closely with SUPP in Bawang Assan was an indication of the latter’s belief in the power of partnerships.

“At the heart of effective governance lies the power of partnerships. Romeo Tegong underscores the importance of nurturing constructive relationships, citing SUPP as an ally in the pursuit of common goals.

“Through sustained cooperation and dialogue, we can synergise our efforts, leveraging on our respective strengths to propel Bawang Assan forward towards greater heights of development and prosperity,” Yong said, adding that he has respect for Romeo in being so frank.

SUPP Bawang Assan Women Section’s chief, Katherine Wong, believed that Romeo’s call to his branch members to rally together was prompted by the fact that a strategic alliance with SUPP would go a long way in boosting GPS’s ability to emerge triumphant in Bawang Assan constituency.

“Having known Romeo Tegong for quite some time, I do believe his actions or words are all aimed at underscoring the imperative of securing victory for the GPS candidate,” Katherine said.

In this regard, she opined that it would be rather unfair for anyone to question Romeo’s intention because he had always remained steadfast in his commitment to unity, progress and inclusive governance.

“We need more young leaders like him. He has the courage to call a spade by its name and not wriggle or hide behind fancy words and camouflage,” she added.