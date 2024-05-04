Premier says Sarawak’s 2024 revenue collection set to surpass 2023’s RM13.3 bln

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak’s revenue collection is projected to be more this year, surpassing the collection of RM13.3 billion for last year, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said tonight.

He said based on the collection in the first three months of this year, it is possible that the revenue collection will be more than what was collected in 2023.

“When we have that kind of revenue, we will re-invest in strategic projects that will catapult our Gross Domestic Products (GDP) as well as to give space to new business opportunities in the state,” he said during the Dewan Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak (DUBS) Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering here.

He noted that in the past, the state’s revenue collection hovered around RM6 billion.

“But in 2022, it reached RM11 billion, and in 2023, it created a new record of sorts with RM13.3 billion,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also the state finance and new economy minister, said he is not surprised if Sarawak, with its current economic performances, would be the top contributor to the national GDP by 2030.

He added that last year, Sarawak ousted Johor as the number three contributor to the national GDP. – Malay Mail