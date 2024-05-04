RM165 mln target for Sabah Forestry Dept

KOTA KINABALU (May 4): Sabah Forestry Department (JPS) needs to continue its efforts to increase forest revenue collection to achieve the set target of RM165 million for this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He mentioned that this target includes an estimated production of 920,000 cubic meters of timber from reserved forests, state land, and alienated land, which is expected to yield an additional revenue of RM10 million compared to the collection in 2023.

According to him, as of March 2024, the Sabah Forestry Department (JPS) has successfully collected approximately RM39.7 million or 24% of the actual target.

“If this momentum continues, I believe that not only will the Forestry Department be able to achieve this revenue target, but it may even surpass it. I hope that all JPS employees work diligently to ensure that this effort is successful,” he said at the 2024 Forestry Appreciation Ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) yesterday.

His speech was read by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Hajiji said that he also wants the department to explore more revenue-generating opportunities through forests, including forest-based recreational activities, payment for forest ecosystem services, carbon trading through the implementation of Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation Plus (REDD+), green energy supply and commercialisation of research findings.

He said that although last year JPS managed to collect RM1.647 million from Forest Recreation, which is approximately two percent of the total forest revenue, its impact is significant on the state’s conservation efforts.

According to him, the pure effort to strengthen forest recreation activities not only helps in the state’s conservation but also provides recreational options to the general public who seek diverse areas to visit in Sabah.

Hajiji said that in line with the commitment to strengthen governance in sustainable forest management, JPS has targeted to certify all forest management areas under any internationally recognised certification scheme by 2025. So far, a total of 280,616 hectares of forest management areas have been certified.

He said that in response to the new commodity trading regulations introduced by the European Union (EU) in 2022, the Government through JPS will strengthen and review the Sabah Timber Legality Assurance System (Sabah TLAS) standards as a due diligence system that aligns with the requirements of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

He stated that the forest certification process and the implementation of Sabah TLAS will dispel doubts from some quarters questioning the transparency and accountability of the state’s forest resource management.

He added that in line with the aspiration of digitising public services, JPS has established the Sabah Forest Resources Database and Geospatial Technology through a joint project funded by the Federal Government and the Sabah State Government under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The database system was developed in 2023 to support more efficient and effective forest resource management. Additionally, an online application for round timber royalty payment called the Round Timber Royalty Inspection and Assessment System (SPPR) has also been developed at JPS, aimed at facilitating royalty payments to the Government and streamlining the revenue collection process for the Government,” he emphasized.

Touching on forest plantation areas, Hajiji stated that the Sabah government targets to develop 18,000 hectares of forest plantation areas annually to achieve the goal of 400,000 hectares of forest plantations by 2036, in line with the Forest Plantation Development Action Plan (2022-2036).

“Therefore, I urge all sustainable forest management operators, especially those involved in forest plantation development under the Sustainable Forest Management License Agreement (SFMLA), to intensify their efforts to achieve planting targets in their respective areas to ensure the success of this agenda,” he said.

He stated that the department is also conducting an Economic Value Chain (EVC) study to support the development of the timber industry in Sabah, with the development being assessed in terms of the availability of sufficient timber supply and how downstream timber industries need to make changes to produce value-added products.

In this regard, Hajiji wants JPS to identify several timber industry clusters in Sabah that can be developed based on the availability of raw materials, especially plantation timber such as Acacia, Eucalyptus, Batai, Laran and rubber.

“This is to ensure that processing costs, including transportation-related costs, can be reduced and to guarantee good returns to the industry,” he said.