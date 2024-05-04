SDNU president chides union’s former deputy president for calling Rumah Dayak as ‘Kedai Tan Sri’

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom today chided a former deputy president of the union for demonising him by calling the four-storey, seven-shop Rumah Dayak lot at Jalan Satok here as ‘Kedai Tan Sri’.

Mawan said the sarcasm was uncalled for, as the former deputy president was once a member of the union exco.

He said it was also unfair that several other netizens ridiculed the current union exco when they have been working tirelessly to find ways to resolve the challenging issues and controversies surrounding the private-funded project which had stalled for a long time.

“Please do not belittle the union just because of Rumah Dayak. During our (exco) time, we will do our best to ensure the shoplot is completed and so on,” he said in his speech at the launch of the SDNU Food Fair@Rumah Dayak here on Friday.

The Rumah Dayak project, which would include a 12-storey tower, was mooted in 1997 but since then, SDNU has seen a change in exco from season to season without works on the project moving ahead.

Mawan took over the presidency in 2012 and was instrumental in reviving the stalled project.

He also lamented that netizens had also chosen to ridicule the installation of the Rumah Dayak signage. He clarified the installation of the signage yesterday marked the beginning of many good things to come for the union and community in general, and therefore was symbolic.

Mawan said there are still more works that need to be done, including embarking on business ventures.

“The signage speaks for itself — it stresses the importance for us Dayaks to be seen around this part. This is something we will leave behind for members of the future generation and I am sure there are more works to come with that cause,” he said.

Meanwhile, SDNU deputy president Christopher Gira Sambang said the union should consider painting the facade of the shoplot with Dayak motifs, which would not only beautify it but is a direct response to suggestions from some members of the Dayak community.

SDNU senior vice president Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said the union’s members should feel grateful they now have a home when referring to the pending relocation of union headquarters from a small office space in Batu Kawa to Rumah Dayak.

“We now have a building to call home. Next is for members to indulge into business, as our knowledge in the field in general is still far behind compared to the Chinese — but things can get done when we have the willpower. Learn from the Chinese, particularly on how to persevere,” he said.

He also pointed out that the participation of non-government organisations, especially SDNU, is important in closing the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Also delivering their speeches were SDNU vice president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

Also present was Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.