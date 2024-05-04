Tudan Polyclinic staff attend fire safety seminar

MIRI (May 4): Some 31 staff members of the Tudan Polyclinic attended a fire safety and necessary procedure on Friday.

The seminar, which was held at the clinic, was conducted by Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah.

The seminar was a joint collaboration between the health clinic and the Lutong fire station to improve the staff’s knowledge on fire safety and what to do during times of fire emergencies.

During the three-hour seminar, Henry shared insights on fire safety, building evacuation procedures and usage of portable fire extinguishers during emergencies.

After a seminar, senior fire officer II Mohammad Faizul Ali and other personnel demonstrated how to extinguish fire.

Also present were Tudan Polyclinic’s family healthcare specialist Dr Kiew Lee Boon, Miri division health office Public Health medical specialist Dr Siti Meriyam A Bakar, Tudan Polyclinic’s medical chief officer Dr Hartini Ahmad and chief assistant medical officer Chanel Calestus Singgan.