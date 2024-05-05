200 food packets sold in 30 minutes at Agro Madani Sales event in Sibu

SIBU (May 5): Two hundred packets of subsidised food items were purchased within 30 minutes during the Agro Madani Sales programme at Kim Hock Supermarket here yesterday, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

The sales programme was organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) in collaboration with the SRDC.

Wong said due to the overwhelming response, similar activities will be held in the future.

“The offerings consist of sugar, cooking oil, flour, and a packet of instant noodles,” he told The Borneo Post.

He added that the 200 food packets were made available to the public at RM10 per packet.

“There was a long queue this morning as the food packets were sold on a first come first serve basis,” said Wong, who is also the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman.

The price of the food items subsidised were 15 to 30 per cent cheaper than the original market price, he said.

Also present during the event was SUPP Dudong branch advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck.