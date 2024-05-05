Abg Johari announces plans to establish aerospace course at i-CATS University College

KUCHING (May 5): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced plans to establish an aerospace course at i-CATS University College.

A posting on the Premier’s official Facebook page ‘Sarawakku’ said this announcement made at Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Entrepreneurs (DUBS)’s Aidilfitri dinner last night signalled Sarawak’s entry into the forefront of aerospace education and technology.

Abang Johari expressed confidence in Sarawak’s capabilities, though acknowledging the ambitious nature of the project.

“While this endeavour may extend beyond my tenure, I am optimistic that future leaders will continue to prioritise the development of our aerospace industry, recognising the potential it holds for our state,” he said in his speech that night.

He pointed out that following a groundbreaking collaboration with a United Kingdom-based company forged last month, Sarawak aims to produce compound chip designs tailored for the aerospace industry, boasting superior heat tolerance compared to conventional silicon-based chips.

He emphasised the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating: “We already have 50 engineers onboard, but we require approximately 500 more to fully realise our aspirations.”

As such, he said with the establishment of the aerospace course, it is hoped this would nurture the next generation of Sarawakian talents who can contribute to Sarawak’s aerospace endeavours.

“Perhaps even launching our own satellite in the future,” he added.

He also highlighted that the return of talented Sarawakians from abroad, attributing this phenomenon to the positive trajectory of Sarawak’s economy.

“The fact that skilled Sarawakians are returning to contribute to our nation-building efforts is a testament to the opportunities and growth potential that our state offers,” he stated.

Meanwhile, in a move to further support Sarawak’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Abang Johari announced a RM10 million business fund for DUBS, aimed at providing training and development opportunities for its members and business partners.

Also present at the dinner were the Premier’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, and Sarawak Development (Entrepreneurship Development) Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, Advisor to Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) Dato Sri Mohamad Naroden Majais and DUBS president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan.