Abg Johari hopes Kuching will one day be in top 10 of world’s cleanest cities

KUCHING (May 5): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hopes that Kuching will one day be included in the top 10 of the world’s cleanest cities with the ongoing implementation of sustainable policies to combat pollution.

In a bid to realise this vision, Abang Johari said that Sarawak has been using hydrogen, the cleanest energy in the world including for its Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART).

“Not only do we uphold cleanliness in Kuching city from a physical standpoint, but our air must also be pristine. We can outperform others because they emit a lot of carbon, resulting in polluted air. Sarawak maintains its cleanliness.

“That is why Kuching is ranked 11th, and we aim to elevate its position to number 10 or nine,” he said when officiating at the Majlis Kesyukuran Aidilfitri Agensi-Agensi Islam Sarawak at Dewan Majma Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah here today.

For the record, IQAir, which operates AirVisual, a real-time air quality information platform in the beginning of the year had ranked Kuching as the world’s 11th cleanest city with 18 air quality index (AQI) points.

In this respect, Abang Johari urged Sarawakians to maintain the cleanliness of Kuching and not to litter.

“Let us collaborate so that we can live peacefully and prosperously, and continue to celebrate festivals such as this,” he added.

Among present were Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who is also minister-in-charge of Islamic affairs, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, and Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha.