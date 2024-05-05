Alternative to constitutional amendment

IN The Borneo Post of March 13, 2024, Baru Bian, the assemblyman for Ba Kelalan, was reported to have said that the proposal by the federal government to amend the Ninth Schedule to the Federal Constitution would be without basis.

This was referring to the statement purportedly made earlier by the Minister in Prime Minister’s department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, who had said that ‘the government is prepared to immediately implement any necessary amendments to the Federal Constitution provisions to avoid ongoing conflicts between the jurisdictions of the Civil and Syariah courts’.

While I concur with the opinion of Yang Berhormat Baru, I would add a better alternative to amending the constitution. Instead, amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal jurisdiction) Act 1965 itself.

The same objective of enhancing the Syariah Courts in terms of its powers to codify any Syariah precept as a criminal offence in Kelantan would be achieved; thus, avoiding altogether the necessity to amend the Federal Constitution in terms of the legislative powers listed in the Ninth Schedule, altogether.

Residual powers of a state

The Kelantanese legislators have every right to invoke the residual powers of the legislature of their state. This may be done through legislating for a state law under Article 74 and Article 77 of the Federal Constitution, but only in respect of matters over which the state has power to legislate in the first place, not otherwise. I think.

I say leave the Federal List alone; leave the Concurrent List intact. And don’t ever touch Article 95B – Modifications for States of Sabah and Sarawak of distribution of legislative powers.

A solution in sight

Meanwhile, my source in Kuala Lumpur texted me that the federal government would be forming a ‘jawatankuasa’ (committee) to study ways and means by which to enhance the powers of the Syariah Courts without amending the Federal Constitution.

For this exercise, he added, the Sarawak government and Sabah government would be fully consulted.

That is the way it should be.

Political exercise

I think this is a move intended to placate or forestall the criticism of the Opposition, as well as to show the concern and the interest of the Unity Government in enhancing the powers of the Syariah Courts.

Let no one accuse it of ignoring the importance of Syariah Courts, as long as such amendment does not trespass on the federal government’s turf.

The government is under extreme pressure to act fast in enhancing the Syariah Courts for political reasons.

However, the problem of overlapping of legislative jurisdictions as shown by the lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid’s case, should not be made an excuse to amend the constitution as a fast-track solution. It would have far reaching ramifications in terms of legislative powers of the states like Sabah and Sarawak if done hurriedly without proper studies and consultations with the states concerned, and in a manner as transparent as possible.

It would be fair to give the people of the states time and opportunity to discuss the implications of the amendment.

Since the announcement by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, there has been silence, assuming that the Malay Rulers have been consulted on the need for an amendment to the constitution.

I think the federal government has done what it can by forming the committee. It was done quietly because the process would require the collective advice of the Malay Rulers.

To seek the views of the Malay Rulers is a wise move; time is not of the essence in this case.

We have time to wait for details of the amendment to the constitution.