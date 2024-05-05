Awang Tengah: Centexs campus building in Lawas to be ready by this year

KUCHING (May 5): The new Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) campus building in Lawas will be ready by this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is Bukit Sari assemblyman, said the construction works for the building have nearly reached completion.

“The Centexs Lawas campus building is almost completed, nearly 100 per cent. Only a little work left.

“The building will be ready by this year. Currently, Centexs in Lawas is operating at a temporary place,” he told reporters after attending the Hari Raya gathering at Dewan Hikmah last night.

At the same time, Awang Tengah said plans are also underway to build a Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) school in Lawas.

“Through educational and development initiatives, the government also plans to build MRSM in Lawas.”

Awang Tengah also said a sum of RM160 million has been allocated under the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) for the improvement of school buildings and other educational infrastructures in Lawas.

“The government will continue to strive to provide the best educational facilities for the children of Lawas.

“We must ensure that our children are equipped with knowledge and skills so they can improve their quality of life and their families’ fortunes,” he said.