Awg Tengah: Sejingkat, Balingian coal-fired power plants to be gradually phased out

KUCHING (May 5): Sarawak’s coal-fired power plants in Sejingkat and Balingian would be gradually phased out so as to ensure a smooth transition to biomass energy, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this is in view of the ongoing demand for coal.

“Sarawak’s transition to biomass is already in the planning but I’ve informed Sarawak Energy that if we want to shut down the coal-fired power plants, we must do so gradually.

“This is because at this moment, the demand for coal has increased so we have to plan things properly,” he told reporters when met at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development and Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri Celebration at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister, shared that during his recent working trip to Leeds, UK with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the Sarawak delegation had visited a coal-fired plant which had successfully transitioned to biomass as a source of energy.

“This biomass power plant uses wood pellets to generate energy and the capacity was around 3,600MW.

“This shows that biomass, as one of the green energy resources, is something that is quite practical,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak has great potential in biomass production as it has abundance of natural resources.

“Our Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) subsidiary company produces wood pellets and so do some private companies here.

“I hope that those who are involved especially those in the timber industry will take this opportunity to embark in this industry because it is one of the things which we can use through the concept of turning waste into energy,” he said.

Awang Tengah is also optimistic that Sarawak can achieve its target of producing 10,000MW energy by 2030.

“Right now, our installed capacity is around 5,625MW, which is almost 5,700MW.

“So, if we want to increase this by 2030, I am very confident that we can meet the target whether through hydropower, combined-cycle power, biomass or solar.

“We have a lot of resources, so it is a matter of how we capitalise on our strength to increase our capacity,” he said.

He added that Sarawak is opening opportunities to the private sector to work together with Sarawak Energy to develop the energy sector.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang were among the guests who attended the ministries’ Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri celebration.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.