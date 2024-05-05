Azam set to organise Sarawak Media Conference 2024 in conjunction with Hawana

KUCHING (May 5): Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam) is set to organise the Sarawak Media Conference (SMEC) 2024 for the first time in the city.

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Ali Suhaili said that the conference will be held in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) celebration from May 25 to 27.

He said Azam has been tasked with managing SMEC 2024, organised by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) and the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA).

“We will manage this conference from May 25 to 27, with seven speakers involving participants from across the country and abroad.

“As the team managing SMEC, we are excited to welcome more than 600 participants from Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Brunei, Indonesia, and Singapore here,” he told reporters when met at the Greater Azam Raya Gathering 2024 at Dewan Seri Mahligai here last night.

According to Ali, the conference will mark the beginning of media in Sarawak to evolve according to the current trends and technologies.

“We cannot rely on traditional media because with the presence of current technologies, it changes the perspective of media usage by all parties, whether media or media users who now rely on the latest technology,” he said.

He said the presence of current technology has greatly helped the media in terms of reporting news and also helped the public to receive the reports made.

Meanwhile, when asked about his vision following his appointment as the new CEO of Azam which took effect on May 1, Ali said he wants to expand the organisation’s network of cooperation with all parties.

“This includes cooperation between the state government and also non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in efforts to increase Azam programmes in rural areas.

“In addition, we will ensure that Azam is known to the public through new technology approaches so that we can truly disseminate government policies and at the same time, enable the public to understand our role,” he said.

For the record, Ali succeeded Lelia Sim Ah Hua, whose term of service ended on April 26, 2024.