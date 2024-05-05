Bersatu rebuilding in Sabah – Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is currently focused on rebuilding its presence in Sabah.

Its president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, told reporters here today that party leaders want Bersatu Sabah to become a force to be reckoned with.

“Now we are rebuilding ourselves, we understand the problem we faced in the past but we are now looking past that dark history and moving on,” he said at a press conference at the Bersatu Sabah convention.

Muhyiddin when asked if the issue of seats to be contested in the coming state election was discussed with Bersatu Sabah, replied that there were no specific discussions on the matter although he had a closed door meeting with the party’s state leaders last night.

“All the leaders attended and the main topic was on the preparations for the state elections. We will not go into details now about the seats but what is certain is that Bersatu/Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be participating in the state election. The decision on where and how many (seats to be contested in) will be made later,” he said.

He added that Bersatu Sabah will be focusing on the problems faced by the rakyat in the state such as infrastructure, water and electricity supply, poverty and rural education among others.

The PN chairman was also asked if there is a possibility of Bersatu working with GRS to which he replied,

“We have not made any decision, obviously there are matters that need to be explored in terms of affiliation (and) working together with any parties.

“So we will have to make our assessment and when the time come, then we make a right decision. We need to look at the pros and cons (of working together),” he stressed.

Muhyiddin also expressed his amazement at the participation of youngsters in Bersatu Sabah and to see that many of them are leading the party’s divisions.

Their participation reflects that the Bersatu Sabah leadership are those who are qualified and willing to sacrifice for what the party is fighting for.

“We will not be discussing who will be the candidate as it is too premature at this stage to discuss but come the right time we will choose those who qualify. Now it is time for rebuilding the party and increasing its membership,” he said.

“We have about 600 branches in 25 divisions and this is a good indicator for politics in Sabah and also that Bersatu’s fight is still alive and kicking,” he said, adding that Bersatu leadership in Sabah showed high commitment to looking for solutions to address the issue affecting the rakyat in the state.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Sabah liaison chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the party’s doors are open to those who subscribe to what it is championing.