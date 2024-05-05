Call on Stampin MP to advise shophouse tenants to either move out or repair units

KUCHING (May 5): Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang has called upon Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen to advise the tenants of the shophouses near Lorong Datuk Tawi Sli here to either relocate or undertake necessary repair works on the damaged units.

Adding on, Lo described the situation where the tenants had complained to Chong about the matter, but did not want to move out or renovate the units, as ‘completely perplexing’.

“We are all mature and sensible enough to understand that if a two-storey building is dangerous, we should not continue to rent the place and endanger our own lives,” he said in a press conference that took place at Lorong Datuk Tawi Sli No 4 here today.

Adding on, Lo also questioned Chong’s eagerness in the matter, citing discrepancies in statements that had been made by the latter.

“In a newspaper report dated April 30, 2024, he (Chong) mentioned nine shophouses yet to be closed by the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

“At times, he spoke about a report by an engineer, which said four shophouses needed to be renovated.

“Whether it’s one, or four, or nine, or the entire 43 shophouse units in this light industrial estate, the responsibility lies with the owners themselves to engage a professional engineer or builder to renovate their own two-storey premises.”

In this aspect, Lo explained that when an engineer submitted structural drawings to the council, the council would only keep them for record-keeping purposes.

“The council’s engineer does not go through the structural designs drawn by the professional engineers and submitted to the council.

“The integrity of the structure rests on the design engineer who is responsible for his structural design during his lifetime.”

On April 29, Chong – also the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman – had criticised the MPP over the delay in tackling the structural issues affecting some shophouses at Lorong Datuk Tawi Sli here.

“The MPP, as the authority empowered by the Sarawak Buildings Ordinance (SBO) 1994, has the power to issue notices to shop-owners where the building’s structural integrity is in question, either to demolish the building or to order some repair works to be done on it.

“The report has been submitted to MPP, and we are still waiting for its follow-up action.

“Thus, I call upon the MPP to take immediate action in assisting the shop-owners in resolving building structure issues,” Chong had stated.