Discovering the beauty of ‘handkerchief’ tree

THE ‘handkerchief flower’ tree is a captivating plant that can add a touch of ‘whimsical elegance’ to a garden, a park or any other landscape.

Speaking of whimsical, there are other names too: the ‘Mickey Mouse’ tree, ‘dove’ tree, ‘laundry’ tree, and also ‘ghost’ tree.

The botanical name is Davidia involucrate, belonging to the family Cornaceae (dogwood).

Having a distinctive feature of its foliage dotted with handkerchief-like flowers, the trees line many roads in Kuching, as can be seen around Taman BDC, Hui Sing or Central Park near Mile.

I have always enjoyed looking at this wonderful species and now, I would like to share this interest with those who may have not yet noticed its beauty.

Characteristics

It is a deciduous plant that can grow up to 20m in height, such as one at Taman Hui Sing in Kuching South. The leaf is heart-shaped – when young, its colour is mid-deep green, the appearance is glossy, and it emits a nice fragrance.

The mature bark is flaky in appearance.

The flower has two large white bracts, hanging in small clusters from the stems like handkerchiefs; hence, the name.

During blooming time, there would be red stamens at the end of the inflorescences, giving a nice start contrast to the green-leaf background.

There is a single hermaphrodite flower with inferior ovary.

The plant bears drupe fruits – one can be ovoid, oblate or pear-shaped. It starts purplish-green before maturing into pale brown.

The tree was named after Fr Armand David (1826-1900), a French missionary and also a keen naturalist who lived in China. The French word ‘involucre’ translates to ‘rolling inwards’, referring to the shape of the flower.

Chinese in origin, the tree’s seeds were distributed to other countries, but many were brought to the Kew Gardens in the UK in 1901.

The tree became a hit in many European countries.

Cultivation and care

Cultivation can start with a cut 20cm piece with a bud for sprouting. Dip the cut end into a rooting hormone and plant it into a ready-made medium.

Set them in the shade, while waiting for it to sprout. Regular watering is a must, lest the material dry up and die off.

Once the cutting has developed into a sprout, transplant it into a larger pot to accommodate growth, and expose it to more sunlight.

Another way of planting is sowing the seeds, taken from the drupe, over a medium of coarse peaty compost. The seedlings grow best in moist and well-drained soil, although it can tolerate a wide range of grounds. Avoid waterlogging.

It takes around 10 years for the plant to start producing flowers.

It thrives in our warm, tropical environment. There is no special maintenance, apart from fertiliser.

Some planters like to do mulching to keep the base of the plant moist.

The tree is quite hardy – it seldom gets pest attacks or diseases.

Pruning should be kept to the minimum to retain the tree’s original shape.

Remember the ‘Mickey Mouse’ flower mentioned earlier?

It is another species of handkerchief flower called ‘Ochna serrulata’.

The flower petals drop quickly after blooming, revealing clusters of small fruits suspended below the bright red sepals.

Green at first, the fruits would later turn into shiny black berries when mature.

It is the combination of the round red sepals and the black berries that bears resemblance to Disney’s most iconic character.

Moreover, this plant is said to have traditional medicinal properties, used by certain communities in Africa to treat various ailments.

Happy Gardening!